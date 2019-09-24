Words by Jessica Dupree

Dr. Ian Williamson has been named as one of three people in the world to receive the 2019 PhD Project Hall of Fame Award. Established in 2011, The PhD Project recognizes a select few individuals, namely doctors, who inspire others and exemplify positive leadership.

Dr. Ian, Dean of the Victorian Business School at Victoria University of Wellington (New Zealand) and Pro-Vice Chancellor is a globally recognized expert in human resource management and is known for his innovative approaches to business education. Dr. Williamson received his bachelor’s degree in business from Miami University in Oxford, O.H. and his Doctorate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The PhD project which recruits students and professionals of African-American and Hispanic descent into doctrinal programs and is directly responsible for the increased number of minorities who have earned business Ph.D. degrees.

Originally founded by the KPMG Foundation, The PhD project branched out as its own 501(c)(3) and has seen the number of doctors drastically rise from 294 to 1,550 since its inception. Most of the Dr.’s in the program, some 1,327, are currently teaching at universities and colleges throughout the United States of America.

Dr. Williamson will be honored at Project PhD’s annual conference in November.