Photo by Dan GarciaDaBaby’s “Intro” Receives Stamp of Approval from LeBron James Shawn Grant September 24, 2019 Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories Since last Friday, Rap lovers have marveled over the impressive “Intro” track released by DaBaby. The track received a stamp from across the industry, but one of the biggest looks came from the NBA’s resident Hip-Hop head LeBron James. King James hit his Instagram story, aka his public listening room, and let his fans know the track from the “Suge” track was hard. The acknowledgment from the Lakers star caught DaBaby’s attention who shared it on his page, signaling James is one of his father’s favorites. “My pops smiling at this one fasho,” DaBaby wrote. You can see his post and the official video for the single below. View this post on Instagram My pops smiling at this one fasho. @kingjames 💯 “INTRO” OUT NOW❗️ A post shared by BABY JESUS (@dababy) on Sep 23, 2019 at 10:24am PDT