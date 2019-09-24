Since last Friday, Rap lovers have marveled over the impressive “Intro” track released by DaBaby. The track received a stamp from across the industry, but one of the biggest looks came from the NBA’s resident Hip-Hop head LeBron James.

King James hit his Instagram story, aka his public listening room, and let his fans know the track from the “Suge” track was hard.

The acknowledgment from the Lakers star caught DaBaby’s attention who shared it on his page, signaling James is one of his father’s favorites. “My pops smiling at this one fasho,” DaBaby wrote.

You can see his post and the official video for the single below.