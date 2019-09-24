Gillie Da Kid- no excuse me- Gillie Da King and his cousin, Wallo has stumbled onto podcast gold with their new Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. The Million Dollaz Worth of Game show is a weekly podcast where the popular Philly rapper brings his straight talk street wisdom (aka game) from his Instagram and feeds it to the masses.

Joining him as aforementioned is his real-life cousin, Wallo (also known as Wallo267) and producer friend Dev. Combing music, real-life issues, personal experiences, honest advice and comedy, the trio is competing in an exponentially lighter way than the current pod-world winners, Mal, Rory and Joe from The Joe Budden podcast.

There does not have to be one or the other. Let this not seem like a review that says one is over the other… With that said, there is a fresh, fun and related element that Gillie’s show presents that Joe (maybe due to his success and high visibility) has not been able to achieve. We go to Joe for different energy.

One thing that makes Million Dollaz Worth of Game so successful is the back and forth between GDK and Wallo. At any given time, one if blowing up the other one’s spot with a “back in the day” story. Wallo is hilarious.

While we know that Gillie is the “King of Philly” and a notable ghostwriter for some of your favorite Cash Money rappers, we don’t know his kin. Wallo spent about 20 years incarcerated, totaling almost half of his life. According to PlayerFM, he was first sent to do five years in juvie at 11 years-old. By 17, he entered a 20-year bid in the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections system. After prison, he became an Internet star, taking the bonafide knowledge earned and learned in the clink, creating his own lane. The banter between the two is rich. The actually produced segments could rival Charlamagne Tha God’s “Donkey of The Day.”

A recurring joke is with Dev. Apparently, Dev believes that if he buys his girl some fake breasts if she leaves him no other man can enjoy them. This joke comes up all the time, almost as much as Wallo’s sensei, Earl does. Another crude by funny bit is that Gillie and Wallo used to be dancers. Wallo’s stripper name has something to do with a baby’s leg.

Each episode starts off with Wallo saying… “M-M-M-M-Million dollaz worth of game” in the mic and the show is lit from there. While not a segment…. It is a crack-up.

The segments are as follows: “Stories From The Cell,” “Who Would You Be?,” “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game,” and “Top 5.”

The most recent episode hosted Danny Garcia as a special guest.