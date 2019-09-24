Even though the 2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards won’t be taking place for another month and a half, the Latin Recording Academy decided to utilize Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept 15 – Oct 15) to officially announce the ceremony’s talented nominees. This year is look to be extra special too, as artists from Spain have taken the lead in most nominations.

One of the year’s biggest stars, Catalonia-born pop princess Rosalía, is the most nominated female artist with a total of five. She’s up for Record of the Year (“Aute Cuture”), Album of the Year (El Mal Querer), Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album (El Mal Querer), Best Pop Song (“Pienso En Tu Mirá”) and Best Urban Song (“Con Altura”). It’s worth nothing that El Mal Querer is also nominated for Best Engineered Album, which goes to the engineers, mixers and the mastering engineer, in addition to Best Recording Package, which goes to the art director.

Another Spaniard scores high in the nominations category as well, as seasoned vet Alejandro Sanz nabs a whopping eight to become the most nominated artist of the night. His Camila Cabello collaboration, “Mi Persona Favorita,” garnered Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Song recognition, meanwhile the others include Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album (#ELDISCO), Best Long Form Music Video (“Lo Que Fui Es Lo Que Soy”), solo Record of the Year and Song of the Year noms for “No Tengo Nada” and finally the coveted Album of the Year for #ELDISCO. Other artists from Spain nominated for 2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards include Dominican singer Juan Luis Guerra with four, Colombian duo Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo of “Despacito” fame with four, Mexican singer Ximena Sariñana with three and Panamanian singer/producer Sech with three as well.

The 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards ceremony goes down Thursday, November 14 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Univision will air the live telecast from 8PM to 11PM EST/PST. Take a look at the big four categories below, and see the full list by clicking here:

Record of the Year:

Marc Anthony — “Parecen Viernes”

Andrés Calamaro — “Verdades Afiladas”

Vicente García — “Ahí Ahí”

Juan Luis Guerra y 4.40 — “Kitipun”

Juanes and Alessia Cara — “Querer Mejor”

Juanes and Lalo Ebratt — “La Plata”

Rosalía — “Aute Cuture”

Alejandro Sanz and Camila Cabello — “Mi Persona Favorita”

Alejandro Sanz — “No Tengo Nada”

Ximena Sariñana — “Cobarde”

Album of the Year:

Paula Arenas — Visceral

Rubén Blades — Paraíso Road Gang

Andrés Calamaro — Cargar la Suerte

Fonseca — Agustín

Luis Fonsi — Vida

Rosalía — El Mal Querer

Alejandro Sanz — #ELDISCO

Ximena Sariñana — ¿Dónde Bailarán las Niñas?

Tony Succar — Más De Mi

Sebastián Yatra — Fantasía

Song Of The Year:

“Calma” — Pedro Capó, Gabriel Edgar González Pérez & George Noriega, songwriters (Pedro Capó)

“Desconstrução” — Tiago Iorc, songwriter (Tiago Iorc)

“El País” — Rubén Blades, songwriter (Rubén Blades)

“Kitipun” — Juan Luis Guerra, songwriter (Juan Luis Guerra 4.40)

“Mi Persona Favorita” — Camila Cabello & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello)

“No Tengo Nada” — Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)

“Quédate” — Kany García & Tommy Torres, songwriters (Kany García & Tommy Torres)

“Querer Mejor” — Rafael Arcaute, Alessia Cara, Camilo Echeverry, Juanes, Mauricio Montaner, Ricardo Montaner & Tainy, songwriters (Juanes Featuring Alessia Cara)

“Un Año” — Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Sebastián Yatra Featuring Reik)

“Ven” — Fonseca, songwriter (Fonseca)

Best New Artist:

Aitana

Burning Caravan

Cami

Fer Casillas

Chipi Chacón

Elsa y Elmar

Greeicy

Juan Ingaramo

Paulo Londra

Nella