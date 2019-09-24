Donald Trump’s administration has been going back-and-forth about releasing the transcript with his conversation with Ukraine’s President as the call for his impeachment grows.

House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, would announce the formal impeachment inquiry Tuesday evening. Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer also announced plans to vote resolution of disapproval on Wednesday for allegations “that the President of the United States sought to enlist a foreign government to interfere in our democratic process by investigating one of his political rivals — and may have used the withholding of Congressionally-appropriated foreign assistance days earlier as intimidation.”

The White House said reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will announce a formal impeachment inquiry are “nothing new.”

“The Democrats continue to weaponize politics when they should be working on behalf of their constituents, which is nothing new,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. “President Trump is working hard on behalf of our country here in NYC while they continue to scream the word impeachment. Nothing new here.”