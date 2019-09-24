Words by Jessica Dupree

Jasmine Guy has been cast with a re-occurring role on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy. The 57-year-old actress, known for her roles in the iconic tv show A Different World and film Harlem Nights, returns for the show’s 16thseason.

Guy, who plays the role of Gemma, appeared in the last season of Shonda Rhimes’ hit series. Her character battles sobriety and ended up in Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital with a stiletto lodged in her chest after a night of drinking.

While in the hospital “Gemma” by chance ran into fellow Alcohol Anonymous group member Dr. Richard Webber, played by actor James Pickens Jr., whom she is at first reluctant to speak with due to complicated history.

Guy’s most recent roles include The Quad on BET and The Vampire Diaries on CW network as a recurring character.

The 16thSeason of the medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, premieres on ABC September 26th.