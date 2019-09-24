Kanye West has finally closed the chapter in his relationship with publisher EMI, ending an ongoing legal dispute that started all the way back with his debut album, The College Dropout.

WE FREE — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

Although the tweet seen above that ‘Ye posted last year has nothing to do with this ordeal, the fact that he’s “free” makes it timely nonetheless. As Billboard reports, both parties agreed to settle at an undisclosed amount, providing the following document: “PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Plaintiffs Please Gimme My Publishing, Inc., West Brands, LLC, Kanye West, and Ye World Publishing, Inc. (the ‘Plaintiffs’) and Defendants EMI April Music, Inc. and EMI Blackwood Music, Inc. (the ‘Defendants’) (collectively, the ‘Parties’) have reached an agreement in principle to settle the above-captioned action in its entirety. The Parties expect to draft and finalize a settlement agreement within ninety (90) days.”

The legal battle stems from a suit that West filed against EMI back in January. It all centers around a contract he signed while recording the LP that we even crowned as “Album of the Year” at the 2004 Source Awards. The contract explicitly forbade him from retiring as a songwriter, recording artist or producer, a claus that Kanye claimed is illegal under California labor codes. EMI responded with a countersuit that stated Yeezy was actually breaching his deal.

This ordeal traces back to a Twitter rant ‘Ye went on last year where he talked about “mind control,” particularly detailing the time when he tried to buy back his publishing from Sony/ATV and was told no.

However this all ends up, let’s just hope it has a positive effect on his upcoming album, Jesus Is King, which is expected to arrive this Friday (September 27).