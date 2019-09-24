Lil Nas X went on The Ellen Show for the first time and told the legendary talk show host that he was ‘somewhat’ in a relationship. Ellen Degeneres who also came out about her sexual orientation in 1997 congratulated Nas on his recent success. They discuss his number one record Old Town Road for 19 weeks in a row before he ultimately decided to come out. He reveals he came out to his family one month before he came out publicly on Twitter to give them a heads up.

Ellen also called the 20-year-old rapper ‘very good looking’ and joked that they were not right for each other.

Check out the interview below.