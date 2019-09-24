Nicole Murphy was in the hot seat recently for getting caught lip locking with director Antoine Fuqua. Fuqua has been married to actress Lela Rochon since 1999.

When pictures of the kiss went viral Murphy apologized for them and claimed he was just a family friend. She was also called out by Lisa Raye McCoy for sleeping with her then-husband.

The 51-year-old has finally broke her silence and stopped by the Wendy Williams show to open up about the ordeal. “It was a frozen-in-time thing,” Nicole said of the steamy make out. “Trust me, I wish it didn’t happen. It was a moment where I should’ve thought more through the situation. Make better judgments. It’s something I apologized for.”

Nicole Murphy also pointed out that social media exaggerated her relationship with Rochon. “At the moment, maybe I had a different impression of [their marriage],” she said. Wendy tried to get her to build up on that statement, but she didn’t budge.

“It was a moment that should not have happened. I regret it,” she added. “I apologized for it. I’m a human being, it was a mistake.”