Tekashi 6ix9ine's Driver Was a Paid Government Informant…

NDSmith

September 24, 2019

This really is a movie.

According to Hot 97's Lisa Evers' Instagram, Tekashi 6ix9ine's driver Jorge Rivera was a government informant. Not only did he spy on the "Gummo" rapper and crew, but he testified in court.

In his testimony, he revealed that ICE had picked him up in a sweep for being in this country illegally. They released him under the provision that he serves as a plant to bring down this terrorizing gang. He obliged because he did not want to be deported.

He was apparently behind the wheel during the time Tekashi was kidnapped and was the reason the feds were able to get such clear footage. It was Rivera's vehicle, a Tahoe SUV that they nabbed the Brooklyn star from.