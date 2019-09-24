As the summer comes to the end, everyone is searching for new music to commemorate its culmination. With a new song entitled, “Summer’s Over,” Vic Mensa and Keyon Christ have given fans what they are all searching for. Perfect fall vibe, Christ rises to the occasion with a track that seems to envelop Mensa’s lyrical gymnastics. Christ is also singing on the track adding a little extra something.

This is not the first time the two have come together to create magic. On Christ’s 2013 song, “unfuckingfortunately!,” the two collaborated to create what many call “experimental sounds.”

It is that sounds and willingness to leap outside of the box that makes us love Mensa. Recently he released a self-titled debut album for his punk project called, 93Punx.

Check out “Summer’s Over,” and tell us what you think.