Samantha Barbash, the woman who inspired Jennifer Lopez’s character Ramona in Hustlers, is suing STX Entertainment for using her likeness, personality, biography and identity in connection with the promotion of the film.

A producer of the hit film reached out to Barbash but she declined because Lopez didn’t reach out herself to ask to play her.

TMZ reports that in the letter, which they obtain, Samantha’s lawyer Bruno Gioffre reminds the studio Barbash “unequivocally rejected all offers to be included in the film.” Barbash wants STX to resolve “the flagrant violation of her rights.” Stay tuned as this story develops.