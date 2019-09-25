Angie Martinez is gearing up for the premiere of her WE TV series, Untold Hip Hop Stories, on Thursday, September 26th. The show will feature A-List celebrities telling never-before-heard stories or sharing their point of view of stories you may already know.

The Hip Hop legend appeared on The Breakfast Club to promote the show and they briefly touched on some of the stories we can expect to hear.

The first episode will feature Snoop Dogg addressing his relationship with Tupac Shakur before his untimely death.

“the Snoop one in the first episode, we talk about how him and Pac weren’t friends we did an interview on my show, he said some things and then Pac passed, it was the first time we got really into the conversation about it”

She also opened up about the epic interview when The Lox promoted their “Free The Lox” campaign, pleading to be released from the Bad Boy Records deal and getting ownership of their publishing.

Some of the guests that are set to appear on the show include Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, Queen Latifah, Ja Rule, DJ Khaled, The Lox the list goes on and on. Tune into WETV tomorrow at 10pm.