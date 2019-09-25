They say a family that parties together…well, there isn’t really a saying for that situation, but you can bet the Carter/Knowles clan had a good time the other night in NYC celebrating the birthday of Jay-Z’s mom, Gloria Carter.

Even though we don’t have a full look into the party itself, the beautiful Mrs. Tina Knowles-Lawson at least gave us all a glimpse at some of the eye-grabbing ladies that attended — three to be exact, actually. Pictured above with the superstar momma is her niece, Angela Beyince, and global sensation of a daughter, the one and only Beyoncé. All three ladies looked stunning to say the least, and were bearing nothing but smiles as they championed Ms. Gloria on her born day. “We partied hard at Ms Gloria Carter’s spectacular birthday party in NYC,” Tina writes on IG (seen above), ending off her caption with a genuine note by adding, “HappyBirthday Gloria we love you.” Two cake and two heart emojis followed, but we’re sure the real-life love and birthday cake was even more sensational. If only this could’ve been a group photo with the GOAT and the lady of the night in it, too!

Happy birthday, Ms. Gloria Carter! Thank you for blessing us with one of the greatest rappers of all time!