A couple months ago an alleged altercation happened with Love and Hip Hop star, Brittney Taylor, and Remy Ma.

The Harlem rapper accused Remy of punching her in the face at Pretty Lou’s birthday charity event. As a result, she filed a lawsuit against the State of the Culture host.

However, Remy’s friends have been riding for her especially Fat Joe who was also present at the event and says his friend didn’t lay a finger on Taylor. He also noted that she has been minding her business and staying out of trouble to complete her probation.

Upcoming female rapper Brittney Taylor hints that Remy Ma gave her a black eye pic.twitter.com/q8yqeGQbOq — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) April 17, 2019

Its been months since either party in the case publicly addressed the situation, but a screenshot uploaded to Brittney Taylor’s ‘close friends’ on Instagram is stirring things up.

“I have the video,” the message says. “Papoose is a B*tch for toching me and he’s a B*tch for making his wife take the wrap for it. SMFH!!! N*gga really knocked me out bro! Sh*t making me sick to my soul.”

If this message is true, it contradicts her NY Daily News interview where she blatantly blame the Bronx rapper for assaulting her, not her husband.

Remy already called Brittney a liar and says she already left at the time of the alleged incident. But we guess only time will tell.