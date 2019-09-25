The Nets unveiled on Twitter Monday a sneak peek of its new air gray court inspired by all five Boroughs of New York. According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the court’s gray staple embraces the city’s blacktop streets, Brooklyn’s “industrial vibe” and also pays homage to the Brooklyn Grays, otherwise known as the Brooklyn Dodgers. The team will continue to wear the Brooklyn Dodgers jersey throughout the season.

The sleek typeface along the baseline spelling out “Brooklyn Nets” is the font used on the New York subways along with a black and white “subway tile pattern that run(s) across the apron perimeter.” The NBA says the all-gray court is the first of its kind.

The colors of our new floor, weathered wood and concrete gray, represent playground courts throughout the borough; the brownstone-lined streets and Brooklyn’s industrial foundation. The palette engrains the grit and determination of Brooklyn into our playing surface. pic.twitter.com/S5tRw5TOzP — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 23, 2019

The redesigned court is apparently supposed to better evoke themes like “grit” and “determination” that the franchise says are representative of the borough itself.

There’s also an homage to the iconic stylizations of New York City’s subway system.

The baselines proudly display “Brooklyn Nets” in typeface inspired by subway signage, with a subway tile pattern running across the apron perimeter. pic.twitter.com/4OnFm1IbwP — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 23, 2019

The Nets have taken pride in their unique court ever since the franchise relocated from New Jersey. Last year’s hardwood utilized the subway-like mosaic-style before it was redone before the season to simply say “Brooklyn” under each basket.

Vice president Jeff Gamble spoke to ESPN about the inspiration and reasoning behind the changes to the flooring at the Barclays Center.

“There was some impetus to refresh things but also some hesitation,” Gamble said. “We were nervous about messing it up. We have seen court designs that have fallen on their face.”

The Nets didn’t want to get things wrong, but they were also up against a deadline. The NBA season starts for the team on October 23 against Minnesota Timberwolves.