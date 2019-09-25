Chance the Rapper Announces New Tour Dates With Lil Yatchy and Taylor Bennett Jiggy Jones September 25, 2019 Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories Lil Chano, his lil brother, and Lil Yatchy are all going on tour. Chance The Rapper announced his first arena tour back in July. The initial The Big Day tour included 35 cities and only featured rapper himself. Of course, there would be some surprise guests in certain cities. This came before he was blessed with his second child. Earlier this month, Chano’s wife, Kirsten Bennett, gave birth to their second daughter, Marli Grace Bennett. During an appearance on The Ellen Show, Chance said that he missed a number of big moments with his first daughter, Kensli Bennett, due to his work schedule. He vowed to himself to not repeat the same mistake. Therefore, he is postponing his arena tour. View this post on Instagram I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time. Tour kicks off Jan. 15th and you can still get tix or your refund if you are unavailable at chanceraps.com & a few of the shows are still being rescheduled as well so stay tuned. I love you guys AND LITERALLY CANT WAIT FOR U TO WITNESS THIS SHOW 🙏🏾🙏🏾 SIDENOTE: 9/28 CHICAGO AT UNITED CENTER IS STILL ON AS WELL AS “LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL FEST” “IHEART MUSIC FEST” & “MIAMI BEACH POP FEST”! ❤️ A post shared by Chance The Rapper Owbum (@chancetherapper) on Sep 9, 2019 at 12:20pm PDT The 3-time Grammy Award recipient has announced new tour dates with his little brother, Taylor Bennett and Quality Control’s Lil Yachty. Lil Boat has enjoyed a quietly successful year, after releasing two projects in 2018. His songwriting on City Girls’ “Act Up” took everyone by surprise. The platinum-certified anthem broke into the top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. In his announcement post, Yatchy encouraged fans to get the mosh pit tickets to sing every word to Lil Boat 3. Fans should expect a new project before the end of 2019 Taylor Bennett released his 3rd studio project The American Reject back in May and looks to gain more momentum during this 28 city tour. Catch Chance The Rapper, Lil Yatchy and Taylor Bennett in a city near you. Tickets can be purchased at chanceraps.com. View this post on Instagram BACK ON ROAD IN JANUARY W/ @taylorbennett AND @lilyachty. TIX @ CHANCERAPS.COM A post shared by Chance The Rapper Owbum (@chancetherapper) on Sep 25, 2019 at 7:02am PDT