Lil Chano, his lil brother, and Lil Yatchy are all going on tour.

Chance The Rapper announced his first arena tour back in July. The initial The Big Day tour included 35 cities and only featured rapper himself. Of course, there would be some surprise guests in certain cities. This came before he was blessed with his second child.

Earlier this month, Chano’s wife, Kirsten Bennett, gave birth to their second daughter, Marli Grace Bennett. During an appearance on The Ellen Show, Chance said that he missed a number of big moments with his first daughter, Kensli Bennett, due to his work schedule. He vowed to himself to not repeat the same mistake. Therefore, he is postponing his arena tour.

The 3-time Grammy Award recipient has announced new tour dates with his little brother, Taylor Bennett and Quality Control’s Lil Yachty. Lil Boat has enjoyed a quietly successful year, after releasing two projects in 2018. His songwriting on City Girls’ “Act Up” took everyone by surprise. The platinum-certified anthem broke into the top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. In his announcement post, Yatchy encouraged fans to get the mosh pit tickets to sing every word to Lil Boat 3. Fans should expect a new project before the end of 2019

Taylor Bennett released his 3rd studio project The American Reject back in May and looks to gain more momentum during this 28 city tour. Catch Chance The Rapper, Lil Yatchy and Taylor Bennett in a city near you. Tickets can be purchased at chanceraps.com.