According to Hollywood Unlocked, reality show stars Erica Men and Safari are expecting a child!

After very public tumultuous relationships with their famous exes, the two recently got engaged and hinted about starting a family. While information is still under the wraps, Hollywood Unlocked announced Erica Mena recently did a maternity photoshoot to make her big announcement.

Guess the cat is out the bag but we wish the two lovebirds and their new addition nothing but success and happiness.

Check out the footage below to see when the two got together and fell in love.

Safari even included his lady in his smash single, ‘No Regular Girl’ ft. Jahmiel watch the video below!