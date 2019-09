Freddie Gibbs Set for ‘The Album of the Year’ Tour with Cousin Stizz, Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine

Freddie Gibbs is getting ready to hit a town near you to perform his Bandana album on The Album of the Year Tour.

Gangsta Gibbs will be joined by Cousin Stizz along with the Griselda Records pair of Benny The Butcher and Conway the Machine. The group of raw lyricists will hit Chicago, Boston, Atlanta and more.

Tickets are on sale Friday and you can check the dates below.

View this post on Instagram What City Fam? Tickets on sale Friday A post shared by Kane (@freddiegibbs) on Sep 24, 2019 at 7:16am PDT

November 11 – Minneapolis, Minn.

November 12 – Des Moines, Iowa

November 13 – Chicago, Ill.

November 14 – Detroit, Mich.

November 16 – Los Angeles, Calif.

November 17 – New York, N.Y.

November 18 – Pittsburgh, Pa.

November 20 – Boston, Mass.

November 22 – Silver Springs, Md.

November 23 – Charlotte, N.C.

November 24 – Charleston, S.C.

November 25 – Atlanta, Ga.

November 29 – Houston, Tx.

November 30 – Austin, Tx.

December 1 – Dallas, Tx.

December 3 – Denver, Co.