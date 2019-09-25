Kendrick Lamar makes history once again.

It has been over seven years since Kendrick Lamar blessed millions of speakers and headphones of with his debut studio album, good kid, m.A.A.d city. His highly anticipated debut featured Drake, Dr. Dre, his TDE family and more. With a diverse group of singles “Swimming Pools, “Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe” and “Poetic Justice,” Kendrick’s impact on the Billboard charts was felt immediately. A number of publications named the triple platinum-certified debut as one of the greatest debut albums of all-time, even the album’s cover gained recognition. There is no debate that the project was a complete body of musical excellence.

Fast forward to 2019 and the album’s long-lasting impact has earned Kung Fu Kenny another accolade to add to his legacy. good kid, m.A.A.d city has surpassed Eminem’s The Eminem Show for the longest running Hip-Hop album in Billboard history. The Detroit rapper released diamond-certified album in 2002. It was his second album to sell 10 million units. Both Kendrick and Eminem are proteges of Dr. Dre, so it was only right that Kendrick surpass Em in this milestone.

It has been over 2 years since Kung Fu Kenny has dropped a solo project. That’s pretty normal for the Pulitzer Prize winner. He shook the game with the release of his fourth studio album, DAMN. The Grammy Award-winning project was certified triple platinum. The Compton rapper took home four additional Grammys in 2018 for “Humble” (3) and the Rihanna assisted “Royalty.” With 2020 around the corner, you can anticipate a big year coming from the TDE frontman.