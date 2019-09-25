2020 could be the year the Ball family strikes back.

LaVar Ball predicted time and time again that all three of his sons would be NBA players. But hey, two out of three isn’t bad either.

According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, LaMelo Ball thoroughly impressed NBA executives and scouts during the NBL Blitz pre-season tournament in Tasmania, so much so that he is now viewed as a Top 3 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. And with the potential to go inside the Top 3, Ball’s camp has already begun exploring sneaker deals with different brands.

In June, LaMelo Ball barely cracked the first round in our mock draft. @DraftExpress says it's time to take him seriously as a top draft prospect. (E+) https://t.co/p2XPvx6w9u — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 24, 2019

Ball’s camp has reportedly already been negotiating with multiple brands, and it isn’t yet clear which shoe he will wear in the NBA. Ball was described as a possible MVP candidate in the NBL, and the 27 NBA scouts who made trips to watch him play last week were blown away.

Melo could be signing a shoe deal soon. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ALbFveH3Ne — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) September 24, 2019

Ball’s father, LaVar was highly involved when LaMelo’s brother, Lonzo Ball, went No. 2 overall to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 NBA draft. LaVar also made Lonzo the face of Big Baller Brand.

NBA teams will have plenty of opportunities to evaluate LaMelo in the coming months, and we should note that these impressions were made from pre-season friendlies. But LaMelo has the size and confidence to be a legit top-5 pick, and thus far, he’s brought the game as well.

LaMelo’s first NBL game with the Illawarra Hawks will come on October 6 as they take on the Brisbane Bullets. That game, as well as other Hawks matchups, will be streamed via Facebook Live.