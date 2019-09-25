Image: Mass Appeal RecordsMYxEwi9XogAWATCH: Nas Gets Political With “War Against Love” Music Video Keenan Higgins September 25, 2019 featured, Hip Hop Music | Listen To and Download Hip Hop Tracks, Hip Hop Music Videos | Official Videos and Performances, Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories Nas received tons of praise for his “greatest-hits-never-heard” compilation album The Lost Tapes 2 when it released back in July, and now the legendary MC is keeping that momentum going with a new music video for the album cut “War Against Love.” View this post on Instagram “War Against Love” video out now! The Lost Tapes 2. Directed by @goldwatch @massappealrecs A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Sep 24, 2019 at 1:02pm PDT With Jason Goldwatch behind the wheel as director and editor, Nas spits a story that’s realistic, in some instances poignant, and ultimately serves to let us know what really matters when it comes to the world we live in today. Images of poverty, nuclear explosions, the harsh side of the Civil Rights movement and even Agent Orange himself are superimposed with images of blooming flowers, Martin Luther King Jr., birds in flight and beautiful imagery overall — he literally highlights both the good and bad of society as the three-and-a-half minute clip plays out. Underneath it all, Nas can be seen spitting the lyrics to the song with a stoic expression, showing neither grief nor optimism for the images playing before his eyes. In short, it’s a truly impressive body of work that will sit with you well beyond the abrupt ending. Watch the music video for “War Against Love” by Nas above, and listen to The Lost Tapes 2 courtesy of Mass Appeal Records and Def Jam on all streaming platforms now.