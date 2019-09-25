Roc Nation has announced the launch of Roc Nation Sports International, the company’s new global division headquartered in London.

The international division of Roc Nation will bring the company’s unique brand of lifestyle, music, and sport to the epicenter of the world’s soccer market. Michael Yormark has been named President of Roc Nation Sports International, following a successful five-year run as President and Chief of Branding & Strategy for Roc Nation. Roc Nation Sports International will open its Central London office on October 1st.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to introduce and grow the Roc Nation brand across the international stage,” said Yormark. “I would like to thank Roc Nation’s ownership for their vote of confidence and support. Since joining Roc Nation five years ago, I’ve been a part of some truly historic accomplishments, and I look forward to continuing to bring that same success to the world’s game.”

Roc Nation Sports International currently represents six athletes – Jérôme Boateng of Bayern Munich, Romelu Lukaku of Inter Milan, Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City, Eric Bailly of Manchester United, Axel Witsel of Borussia Dortmund and Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal FC.