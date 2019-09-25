Fresh off the heels of his announcement to fall back from acting, Terrence Howard received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He was joined by his wife and two children when the star was unveiled right after the premiere of the series finale of Empire.

The Oscar-nominated actor gave an acceptance speech for about three minutes thanking a number of people who helped him get to where he is today. “A few years ago I was taken down by Hollywood and was told I would never work again,” Howard said. “But then, a young woman named Dana Walden had faith in me and allowed me to head her show.”

The star sits next to his co-star, Taraji P. Henson’s star. “Because my name is written in stone in Hollywood, as long as there’s a Hollywood Boulevard, Terrence Howard will still stand,” he said.

In recent Terrence Howard news, he announced that he’s retiring from acting to focus on philanthropy because he was able to “open up the flower of life.”

“…I mean everyone keeps trying to tell me, ‘Don’t say it’s forever,’ but I’ve spent 37 years pretending to be people, so that people can pretend to watch and enjoy what I’m doing, when I’ve made some discoveries in my own personal life – with the science – that Pythagoras was searching for. I’ve opened up the flower of life properly and found the real wave conjugations that we’ve been looking for, for 10,000 years. Why would I continue walking on water for tips, when I’ve got an entire generation to teach a whole new world.”