[WATCH] KUWTK: Is It Ok For Grandma’s Boyfriend To Spank Your Kids?

On the recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Scott Disick and Corey Gamble argue over disciplining Kourtney and Scott’s daughter who scratched the nanny’s face causing her to quit her job.

Kourtney admitted their daughter Penelope ‘can be out of control’, ‘blacks out’ and ‘does wild things’.

Her mom Kris Jenner expressed how serious the situation was and told Kourtney to take care of it before it gets out of control.

Kris’ boyfriend Corey jumped in adding, “I’m sorry but if P scratches me for no reason, I’m whipping her ass and I’ll explain to y’all later.”

Scott replied, “You would whip my daughter’s ass if she scratched you? A little 6-year-old girl? What the f*** are you talking about?”

As a mother of a 3-year-old, this definitely caught my attention. I’m with Scott on this one. It’s possible to use words without violence especially when the child is not yours. The child could need a nap or anything but there are other ways to teach her other than teaching her through being physical.

Watch the clip below and tell us would you let grandma’s boyfriend beat your child?