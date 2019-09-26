Diego, a 13-year-old student at Landmark Middle School in California, who was hospitalized after being attacked by bullies has now died and two students, also 13, have been arrested in connection with the murder.

According to KTLA, the attack happened on Septemeber 16 at Landmark Middle School.

Videos of the attack surfaced showing Diego being hit in the face by one boy, then punched in the side of the head by another. The second punch is what caused him to hit his head against a pillar. After that, the first boy who hit Diego runs over to punch him while he was on the ground.

Days after the fight Diego’s condition had been updated to stable but critical condition. On Wednesday, he was pronounced clinically deas as a result of injuries sustained at in the attack.

The two boys remain in custody in juvenile hall and are facing prosecution.