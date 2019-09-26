The 50 Cent and Teairra Mari saga continues …

Fif was award $30,000 in legal fees in the lawsuit the singer filed against him and she has yet to pay up. She said she “ain’t got it” on numerous occasions, and even recorded a song to double down on her claims.

But the Queens mogul isn’t the least bit interested in any sob stories and wants his money. The Blast reports that 50 Cent asked the judge to top the $30,000 with an additional $100 plus a $2,597.80 interest. He was also recently awarded $4K in sanctions which he’s also been trying to collect.

At this point Fofty is definitely trolling but he was targeted by Mari after reposting her already viral revenge porn video that was posted by her boyfriend. We hope that he can get his money on Monday or else this still isn’t over.