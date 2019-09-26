On Tuesday, Snapchat announced that they the will be launching a new Snap Originals, which will include an eight-episode documentary series on controversial rapper Tekashi 69.

The doc will be titled VS The World and set to be produced by Complex. TMZ reports It will follow how the rapper rose to fame and his eventual crumbling in 2018 … when he got arrested indicted on RICO charges and incarcerated as a result.

The documentary will also include interviews with people who were close to 69 including DJ Akademiks, Ebro Darden, Adam22, Tory Lanez, Cuban Doll and lots of others who’ve dealt with him along the way.

Another interstring thing is that Tekashi 69 won’t receive any money from the doc.