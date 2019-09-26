Riding the wave of her latest album, Shea Butter Baby, Ari Lennox hit the NPR Tiny Desk stage to perform a few singles.

Lennox opened the session with “Speak To Me” and “Pop” before flowing into “New Apartment” and finished it off with J. Cole assisted track “Shea Butter Baby.” Throughout her performance, she has jokingly poked at her explicit language on her lyrics to the album.

In what has been a busy year for Lennox, she also has appeared on the Dreamville compilation album that went platinum with the assisted tracks of “Self Love” and “Got Me.”

Peep the performance below.