WATCH: Big Sean, A$AP Ferg & Hit-Boy Go "Bezerk" In New Music Video Keenan Higgins September 26, 2019 Anyone that got turnt up with Big Sean and A$AP Ferg during their performance of "Bezerk" at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards last month will definitely get a kick out their equally wild new music video that just dropped today. View this post on Instagram Prolly had da same fits in high school 🤞🏾 BEZERK 🌍 Video Premiering Right Now. Link in bio. Directed by Me @asapferg & @mikecarson A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on Sep 26, 2019 at 9:00am PDT Featuring a core cameo by Hit-Boy, who also produced the head-thumping track off Big Sean's upcoming album Don Life, the video takes us from the trap all the way to Tune Town with a stunning set of visuals directed by Sean, Ferg and director Mike Carson. From the squad of looney-looking kids who seem to be up to no good, to a hot air balloon party with a strict dress code — white tees only! — this music video looked like loads of fun to create for everyone involved in the production. Peep the music video for "Bezerk" by Big Sean & A$AP Ferg above, and be on the lookout for Sean's upcoming album, Don Life, in the near future.