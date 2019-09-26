Anyone that got turnt up with Big Sean and A$AP Ferg during their performance of “Bezerk” at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards last month will definitely get a kick out their equally wild new music video that just dropped today.

Featuring a core cameo by Hit-Boy, who also produced the head-thumping track off Big Sean’s upcoming album Don Life, the video takes us from the trap all the way to Tune Town with a stunning set of visuals directed by Sean, Ferg and director Mike Carson. From the squad of looney-looking kids who seem to be up to no good, to a hot air balloon party with a strict dress code — white tees only! — this music video looked like loads of fun to create for everyone involved in the production.

Peep the music video for “Bezerk” by Big Sean & A$AP Ferg above, and be on the lookout for Sean’s upcoming album, Don Life, in the near future.