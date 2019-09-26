Blac Youngsta has found himself behind bars in Houston after a traffic stop revealed the car he traveled in was also carrying guns and marijuana.

TMZ details local authorities discovered three pistols, prohibited ammunition, and marijuana in the car. Youngsta was not alone, three other individuals were in the car that was pulled over for running a red light.

Youngsta is charged with felony possession of a prohibited weapon. Marcus Dion Cartwright was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon. The two others were not charged.

The ammo reported to be with Blac Youngsta was armor-piercing, however, there were no details if it was loaded in the gun he was carrying.

Blac Youngsta is currently being held in Harris County Jail.