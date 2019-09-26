Before the #BowWowChallenge, Shad Moss, was known as a record-breaking child rapper known as Lil Bow Wow who had the hearts of young girls worldwide.

He released his debut studio album, Beware of Dog, on September 26th, 2000 through So So Def Recordings and Columbia Records. Jermaine Dupri and Bryan Michael-Cox both executive produced the project. It spawned four hit singles, “Bounce with Me” featuring Xscape, “Bow Wow (That’s My Name)” featuring Snoop Dogg, “Puppy Love” featuring Jagged Edge, and “Ghetto Girls”.

JD also handled production for 10 out of 11 tracks.

The album debuted at number eight on the US Billboard 200, and at number three on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It sold 101,000 copies in the first week. The album was certified Triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Bow Wow’s endearing charm combined with his talent and guidance from his mentor, Dupri, made his introduction to the world a legendary one.

What was your favorite song on the album?