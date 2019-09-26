Angie Martinez’s WeTV show Untold Stories Of Hip Hop is set to premier tomorrow detailing untold stories from your favorite stars. Cardi B stars on the first episode and reveals that a photographer pulled out his penis during a shoot and when she told the owner of the magazine, he didn’t care. “He just looked at me like, ‘So? And?’ When I see the Me Too movement—there’s girls from the hood I know that went through the same type of treatment, like they make you feel like you got to do a certain type of thing for the most bulls***. It happens, really, every day.”

The Bronx native caught flack online from people saying she was looking for sympathy and she hopped on live to set the record straight. “I feel like nobody could sexually assault me because I always carry something on me and I will f*ckin’ kill a n*gga,” she said. Cardi went on to complain about men who try to take advantage of women. “You can ask every stripper, every bartender in New York how these n*ggas be doin’. So before you call me a lie, b*tch, motherf*ckin’ find out the real facts, asshole.”

In case you missed it, check out her clip on Untold Stories of Hip Hop below.