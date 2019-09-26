Following an unfortunate connection to that now-infamous Tekashi 6ix9ine case, Casanova is moving on and upwards with his career by prepping us for his upcoming album Behind These Scars with a new single that features UK rapper Giggs.



Directed by burgeoning creative Mollana Burke, the music video for “Live” gives a black & white look into the struggles that both MCs have faced during their respective come-ups in the game. Set in the Peckham district of South London, the scenes deal with issues that many inner city residents around the world face on a daily: poverty, spousal drama, childcare woes, maintaining a stable household and ultimately finding religion — the latter issue we see Cas and Giggs uniting to discover in the end.

Watch the music video for Casanova and Giggs’ collaborative cut “Live” above, and look out for the Brooklyn-bred rapper’s new album, Behind These Scars, to drop on October 11.