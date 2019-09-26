Cassie and Alex Fine have officially tied the knot! In an image that surfaced on Instagram, Cassie is dressed in a wedding gown and Fine dressed in an all-black tux on a beach in Cali standing in front of the officiant. The image is captioned, by the power vested in me @alecfine44 n @cassie, long may you ride.



Earlier this year the couple announced that they were expecting their first child, a girl.

In a statement to E-News, the couple says, “We couldn’t be more excited and happy to have this little girl come int our lives. We are so blessed.”

Just one month after Cassie announced her pregnancy, the singer announced that her trainer boyfriend put a ring on it! In a separate Instagram post, Cassie shared the engagement video with the “My favorite day ever #MrsFine8.24.”