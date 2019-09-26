DaBaby is getting ready to release his new album Kirk on the Hip-Hop community, which is equipped with plenty of soundbites from the North Carolina native.

While in an interview with the L.A. Leakers, DaBaby was questioned on what it would cost to get his bars on someone’s track as a feature. His answer: “It’s six digits.”

“This is the most sought after occupation in the world,” DaBaby explained. “This is the most complicated profession to thrive in… Any way I can help change the narrative I’m all for it.”

DaBaby’s new album will feature Migos, Chance the Rapper and more. It’s due Friday, Sept. 27. You can hear the whole interview below.