DaBaby is slated to release his debut album, Kirk, on Friday and he’s sat down with a couple of outlets to promote it.

He appeared on Big Boy’s Neighborhood Wednesday morning and talked about a slew of topics like his co-sign from LeBron James, his upcoming collection and more.

During the conversation, he was asked if he would have ever work with Tekashi 6ix9ine before he dropped the dime last week.

“Hell yeah I would’ve did a song with him. Yeah, it would’ve brought me some bread,” DaBaby said. “I’ll play the game. Im about my business. I wouldn’t have been dissin’ somebody else or anything like that. I probably would be passed on that, but you know I would be a bad business man to turn that down.”

When asked if he would do a song with him when he’s released, the “Suge” rapper quickly shut that down. “F*ck nah.”

DaBaby freshman’s project featuring Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, and more will be out tomorrow. Check out the interview in its entirety below: