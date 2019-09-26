Kamaiyah accidentally fired a gun at a private movie screening last month and has been arrested for the incident over the weekend.

TMZ states that Kamaiyah was booked for felony charges with a firearm following by an issue of a warrant. She was released on a $35,000 bond.

When Kamaiyah was at her apartment in the San Fernando Valley area, she met up with some of her friends to watch a movie at a private screening in her area at their movie room. There is footage showing what happened, which Kamaiyah had pulled a gun out from her bag. She was playing with the weapon and it accidentally went off.