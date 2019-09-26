A congratulations is in order for Lil Kim who is set to receive the 2019 I Am Hip Hop award at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

This honor rightfully goes to the Brooklyn rapper who was instrumental in shaping the standard for current female rap.

She was discovered by the Notorious B.I.G. and he invited her to join his crew, Junior Mafia. She went on to pursue a solo career in 1996 and things went all the way up.

Her debut studio album Hard Core was certified Double Platinum and spawned three consecutive No. 1 rap hits: “No Time,” “Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix),” and “Crush on You,” making Kim the first female rapper with three consecutive number-one singles on Billboard’s Rap Songs chart. Her following albums, The Notorious K.I.M. (2000) and La Bella Mafia (2003), were certified Platinum, making her one of the only female rappers to have at least three consecutive Platinum albums. She also scored a #1 Billboard Hot 100 hit with 2001’s “Lady Marmalade,” featuring Christina Aguilera, Pink, & Mýa.

Lil Kim is a trailblazer who will forever have her imprint in Pop culture and fashion. She’s one of the reasons why urban style is accepted on the runway.

Now the Queen Bee is gearing up to release her fifth studio album 9 this fall via Queen Bee Entertainment/Entertainment One. She’s slate to drop the lead single on Friday and advises ladies to get their twerking skills up.