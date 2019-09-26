Yesterday, Cardi’ B’s best friend and podcaster Star Brim unleashed an angry tirade towards rapper N.O.R.E. in response to an interview he held on Drink Champs with rapper Troy Ave.

On her podcast, Keeping it Bute , Star expresses her disdain towards N.O.R.E. for interviewing Taxstone’s enemy who Tax allegedly introduced N.O.R.E. to the podcast world. She said, “You go against Taxstone, you can ‘suck my d***, F*** you Noreaga!” and she added when it comes to loyalty there is no other person’s side.

Star also stated that she met Taxstone through a friend and when they were locked up together, she would send sexy photos to Tax through the guards so he could ‘get right’.

In response to Star’s allegations, N.O.R.E. released a video of him jogging in Los Angeles and invited one of her guy friends for a conversation. He also poked at the fact that Star Brim and Taxstone’s podcast interview over the phone caused him to get in trouble in jail with the authorities. “Didn’t you get him the box for that phone call? Didn’t you ask him about his sex life in jail? You not funny.”

Watch N.O.R.E.’s response below.