Is Nicki Minaj’s Retirement Over? Announces New Single with PnB Rock and Murda Beatz Shawn Grant September 26, 2019 Hip Hop Music | Listen To and Download Hip Hop Tracks, Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories Nicki Minaj had the Barbz shook at the top of September when she announced her retirement and desire to begin a family with her future (or present?) husband Kenny Petty. Now Minaj returns with an announcement of a new single, “Fendi,” enlisting the help of both PnB Rock and Murda Beatz. So take note, this single could be a one-off thing due to Minaj working with Fendi for a new line that will hit on October 14, as seen below. View this post on Instagram Here’s a sneak peak of just a taste of what’s to kome @fendi #FendiPrintsOn by #StevenKlein for #Elle AVAILABLE OCT 14th on FENDI.com & select boutiques. #FENDI #Ad A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Sep 6, 2019 at 11:46am PDT View this post on Instagram @pnbrock ft Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz – Midnight TONIGHT #Fendi @fendi A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Sep 25, 2019 at 11:28am PDT