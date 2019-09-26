Is Nicki Minaj’s Retirement Over? Announces New Single with PnB Rock and Murda Beatz

Nicki Minaj had the Barbz shook at the top of September when she announced her retirement and desire to begin a family with her future (or present?) husband Kenny Petty. Now Minaj returns with an announcement of a new single, “Fendi,” enlisting the help of both PnB Rock and Murda Beatz.

So take note, this single could be a one-off thing due to Minaj working with Fendi for a new line that will hit on October 14, as seen below.

The announcement of the single comes with a snippet that you can hear “I swear, this is really my favorite song.” It’s possible it can also be a favorite fo the Barbz too. Check out the announcement and the song below.