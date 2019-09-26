Nicki Minaj had the Barbz shook at the top of September when she announced her retirement and desire to begin a family with her future (or present?) husband Kenny Petty. Now Minaj returns with an announcement of a new single, “Fendi,” enlisting the help of both PnB Rock and Murda Beatz.

So take note, this single could be a one-off thing due to Minaj working with Fendi for a new line that will hit on October 14, as seen below.

  The announcement of the single comes with a snippet that you can hear “I swear, this is really my favorite song.” It’s possible it can also be a favorite fo the Barbz too.   Check out the announcement and the song below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@pnbrock ft Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz – Midnight TONIGHT #Fendi @fendi

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on