Big Draco has been free from jail since July but not many have seen Soulja Boy since his tumultuous start of the year.

TMZ caught up with Soulja Boy’s manager, Miami Mike, who revealed his stint in jail required Soulja to let go of lean and drugs. The result of dropping the bad habits has been a weight gain of 50 pounds in three months, pushing him up from the 130 he reportedly weighed prior to entering.

For Soulja, the cut of drugs also helps out his pockets as he is now saving between $500 and $800 a day by cutting the expensive habit.

As he continues to get himself together, hopefully, Soulja can truly give us the comeback year that he wants The Breakfast Club to believe he had.