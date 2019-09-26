Antonio Brown and his agent continue to send mix signals to the media.

Drew Rosenhaus told Warren Sapp’s 99 Problems podcast that he believes Brown wants to continue his NFL career and has already had discussions with interested teams.

“I believe that Antonio wants to continue his career in the NFL,” Rosenhaus said, via ESPN. “I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what’s going on with the NFL. Hopefully, when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career.”

Rosenhaus added that he does not think Brown’s decision to re-enroll at Central Michigan to take online classes tells much about his NFL future.

“I know there’s been a lot of speculation as to whether or not that means he’s not going to proceed with the NFL, but taking online college courses to get your degree or your post-graduate degree is something that I would recommend to every client,” Rosenhaus said. “I wouldn’t read too much into that.”

Brown’s most recent word is that he’s done playing in the NFL. He hasn’t exactly been consistent in making proclamations like that this year. A far more likely scenario is that nothing happens until the NFL’s current investigation into recent sexual assault accusations wraps up, at which point teams will reassess.

Football should be the last thing on Brown’s mind right now. With all of these things on Brown’s plate, it could be a while before we see him in the league again.