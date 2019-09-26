Following an explosive week on trial as a witness for the FEDS in one of the most sensational stories of this year, TMZ is reporting Daniel Hernandez aka Tekashi 6ix9ine may possibly reject the witness protection program.

Hernandez spent three days this week in court on the stand testifying against his former gang members in return for a 5k letter which could release him from jail as early as the beginning of next year. Despite bringing up a plethora of names during his case, sources are reporting that Tekashi is still itching to rap and may take a chance on returning to his old life.

According to TMZ, the infamous rapper will forgo any participation in witness protection and hire 24/7 security instead. Allegedly he still has money saved up from before his arrest and plans on his career continuing to take off.

Arguably one of the biggest trolls on social media who definitely dominated the charts at one point, is it possible for him to return to Instagram and make his return to hip hop?

Look at some of his biggest Instagram moments below.