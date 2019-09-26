Troy Ave appeared on Noreaga’s ‘Drink Champs’ podcast and pleaded his innocence insisting he had nothing to do with the shooting that took place at Irving Plaza in 2016. Instead he confirms that the gun he was seen shooting on surveillance that fatal night belonged to Daryl “Taxstone” Campbell.

In two months, Taxstone’s trial is set to begin for the murder of Troy Ave’s bodyguard, Ronald “Banga” McPhatter. Tax is facing a life sentence for the fatal shootout after police found his DNA on the 9-millimeter Kel-Tec semi-automatic handgun’s trigger, handgrip, and magazine. After a history of online beef Taxstone and Troy Ave allegedly got into a dispute, which resulted in shots fired in a crowded VIP room at the concert venue spilling into the main area where four people were injured.

Troy Ave discusses his past and present and how the case has affected his life.

“I lost so much money and, more importantly, I lost custody of my kids,” said Troy Ave about how this has changed his life. “N***a, I’m still out on bail right now, half a million dollar bail.” He went on to address the snitching allegations, saying: “Now when people sayin’ I’m telling this person and telling that person whatever, I said in a line that I’m only loyal to my fam, middle finger from the stand, you saying it’s me when it’s you. That means that that person already went and said it was me. Period! This is court documented. That person already went and implicated me in crimes that I had nothing to do with. I’d be in jail right now if I had something to do with it. I had nothing to do with it.”