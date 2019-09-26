Rhythm + Flow is a music competition show that will arrive on Netflix on October 9. Judges for the competition series are Chance The Rapper, Cardi B. and T.I. with guest stars including Snoop Dogg, Teyana Taylor, Quavo, Jhene Aiko and the late great Nipsey Hussle.

New episodes will come out across three weeks, eventually crowning a winner. Week 1 will feature episodes 1-4, covering the auditions. The second week, set to air on October 16, will cover cyphers, rap battles and music videos from episodes 5-7. The series will conclude with week 3 that covers samples, collaborations and the finale.

Peep the trailer below and check out netflix.com/rhythmandflow for more information.