With a highly anticipated EP under his belt, AitcH20, Aitch is now unleashing the visual for his single “Buss Down.”

The track follows “Taste” and brings in South London rapper ZieZie for a feature. The two unite for a video that takes viewers back in the past, specifically years prior to the existence of either artist.

“Buss Down” hit the UK charts at the #21 slot and is sticking around the top 40, as Aitch displayed his lyrical abilities.

ZieZie provides a glowing recommendation for Aitch, “that’s bro, as soon as we touched the studio, the song made sense and it was the first time we had met each other.”

You can view the video below.