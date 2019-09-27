BJ the Chicago Kid celebrates the launch fo the Amazon R&B Rotation by remixing his “Too Good” single with PJ Morton.

The original can be found on the 1123 album, but the reimagining of the single not only brings in PJ Morton but instrumentalist Jarizus Mozee and solely available on Amazon Music.

R&B Rotation is a new global playlist from Amazon Music that spotlights the best new singles from R&B artists each week.

“Too Good” is a record that lays out a harsh reality about relationships from the male perspective,” says BJ the Chicago Kid of the track. “The features from PJ Morton and Jarius Mozee take the vulnerability level of the song to new heights.”    You can also check out BJ the Chicago Kid on his 1123 Tour. The dates are available below.   9/21: Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club
9/23: Seattle, WA – Nectar Lounge
9/24: Portland, OR – Star Theater
9/25: Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s
9/27: Oakland, CA – The New Parish
9/30: Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre
10/2: Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
10/4: Dallas, TX – HOB Cambridge Room
10/5: Houston, TX – HOB Bronze Peacock
10/6: Baton Rouge, LA – Spanish Moon
10/9: Orlando, FL – The Social
10/10: Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
10/11: Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
10/13: Nashville, TN – Exit-In
10/15: Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live
10/16: Boston, MA – Great Scott
10/19: Richmond, VA – The Broadberry
10/20: Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
10/21: New York, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/23: Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
10/24: Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
11/29: Detroit, MI – El Club
11/30: Chicago, IL – House of Blues