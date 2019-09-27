BJ the Chicago Kid Recreates ‘Too Good’ for Amazon Music’s ‘R&B Rotation’ Shawn Grant September 27, 2019 Hip Hop Music | Listen To and Download Hip Hop Tracks BJ the Chicago Kid celebrates the launch fo the Amazon R&B Rotation by remixing his “Too Good” single with PJ Morton. The original can be found on the 1123 album, but the reimagining of the single not only brings in PJ Morton but instrumentalist Jarizus Mozee and solely available on Amazon Music. R&B Rotation is a new global playlist from Amazon Music that spotlights the best new singles from R&B artists each week. “Too Good” is a record that lays out a harsh reality about relationships from the male perspective,” says BJ the Chicago Kid of the track. “The features from PJ Morton and Jarius Mozee take the vulnerability level of the song to new heights.” You can also check out BJ the Chicago Kid on his 1123 Tour. The dates are available below. 9/21: Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club 9/23: Seattle, WA – Nectar Lounge 9/24: Portland, OR – Star Theater 9/25: Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s 9/27: Oakland, CA – The New Parish 9/30: Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre 10/2: Denver, CO – Marquis Theater 10/4: Dallas, TX – HOB Cambridge Room 10/5: Houston, TX – HOB Bronze Peacock 10/6: Baton Rouge, LA – Spanish Moon 10/9: Orlando, FL – The Social 10/10: Atlanta, GA – Terminal West 10/11: Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre 10/13: Nashville, TN – Exit-In 10/15: Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live 10/16: Boston, MA – Great Scott 10/19: Richmond, VA – The Broadberry 10/20: Baltimore, MD – Soundstage 10/21: New York, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg 10/23: Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom 10/24: Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground 11/29: Detroit, MI – El Club 11/30: Chicago, IL – House of Blues