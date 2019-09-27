Cardi B Reveals She Once Stopped Her Period To Have Sex With Rapper Offset

Rapper Cardi B appeared on Angie Martinez’s debut show, Untold Stories Of Hip Hop and revealed she once stopped her menstruation to have sex wit her boyfriend-turned-husband Offset from the rap group Migos.

She recalls it was in the beginning of their relationship and it was one of those days she didn’t think he liked her as much because they hadn’t spoken in three days. Since they had just stared dating she says she didn’t want to leave him ‘dry’ because she wouldn’t see him for another week. The grammy-award winning rapper confessed that she took aspirin and drank gelatin to ‘stop’ her menstruation.

“I drunk like two ibuprofen and I drunk gelatin, Oh yes baby. And that stopped my period… And I f***** him.” “It’s like non-flavored jello it was so disgusting.” She adds,”I don’t recommend y’all do this at home, I’m just one crazy bitch.” Watch the clip below!

clip courtesy of Hollywood Unlocked