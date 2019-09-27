Chris Brown is currently on a run across the nation for his Indigoat tour but he is getting ready to update his latest album with additional music.

Chris hit Instagram to announce the extended version of Indigo, which will be 10 new songs, or as he states it “DAMN NEAR ANOTHER ALBUM.”

The album’s extension does come equipped with new artwork but not an exact release date as of yet.

Check out the announcement below and let us know do you need more Breezy in your life.